Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 494.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $7,438,301.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,286,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.