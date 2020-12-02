Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

