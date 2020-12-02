Brokerages Anticipate S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. S&T Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.