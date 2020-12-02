Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Noodles & Company posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $342.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 44,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

