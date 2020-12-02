Brokers Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 210,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

