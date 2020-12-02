BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.55%. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BRP by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

