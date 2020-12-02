Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.