BTIG Research Downgrades Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) to Neutral

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $52.62 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -64.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

