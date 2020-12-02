Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.09

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 2506556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.87.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.73.
In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
