Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.09

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 2506556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

