Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Bunge worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bunge by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after buying an additional 256,032 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 23.6% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bunge by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 58.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 324,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.