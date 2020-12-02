Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $220.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

