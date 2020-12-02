Bytom (BTM) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $93.82 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00462475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002548 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,638,381,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,096,219 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

