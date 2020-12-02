Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.82

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.82 and last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 263911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.99. The firm has a market cap of $861.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

