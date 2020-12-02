Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CM stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

