Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 854,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 149.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 661,027 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $7,406,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

