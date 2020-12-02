Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.22

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$38.22 and last traded at C$37.97, with a volume of 2177589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEED. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.08. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06.

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

