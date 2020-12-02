Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $375.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.24.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $341.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.69. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.