Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.
NYSE COF opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.
In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 173.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.