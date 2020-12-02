Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $131.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

NYSE COF opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 173.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

