Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.13.

CSII stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after acquiring an additional 630,329 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,943,000 after buying an additional 137,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

