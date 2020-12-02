carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $33.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

