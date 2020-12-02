Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 810.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $7,677,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $5,207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $173.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

