Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 1160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.25.

About Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

