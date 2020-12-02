CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$60.00 and last traded at C$58.55, with a volume of 125319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.99.

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.67.

The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 20,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,801,400. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 1,295 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.90, for a total transaction of C$77,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,826,950. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,495 shares of company stock worth $3,448,070.

CCL Industries Inc

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

