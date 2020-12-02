Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of CBMG opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

