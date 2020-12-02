Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 517.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Centrus Energy worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

LEU stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24).

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LEU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment supplies various components of nuclear fuel to utilities. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.