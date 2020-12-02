Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00

Shares of Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57), with a volume of 43023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 351 ($4.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 316.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

