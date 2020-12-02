Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.90

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 1706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CERV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $184.32 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.20.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

