CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $39.97 on Friday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $889.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,997.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 467.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CEVA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.