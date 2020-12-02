Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDT. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $530.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $312,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,966.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,572.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,350. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

