Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Chemed worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 25.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chemed by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $1,091,484.88. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $480.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.67. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

