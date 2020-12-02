China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.82

Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 73927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHL shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.
About China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
