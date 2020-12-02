Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.
Shares of CRUS stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
Further Reading: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.