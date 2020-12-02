Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,244. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

