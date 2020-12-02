CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $179.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,245,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

