Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.75

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.75 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 20480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,000 shares of company stock worth $24,541,843. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cognex by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $33,768,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 532,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

