Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Raised to $40.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Cohu stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $320,695.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,019.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cohu by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cohu by 168.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 159,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Cohu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

