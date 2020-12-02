CoinDeal Token Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $517,680.80 and $259.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00028432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00160380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00334065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00893946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00459485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00160835 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

