Comparing AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AeroCentury and Textainer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A Textainer Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Textainer Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Textainer Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than AeroCentury.

Risk & Volatility

AeroCentury has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AeroCentury and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury -199.66% -256.67% -16.29% Textainer Group 8.55% 3.83% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of AeroCentury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Textainer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroCentury and Textainer Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.14 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Textainer Group $619.76 million 1.70 $56.72 million N/A N/A

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than AeroCentury.

Summary

Textainer Group beats AeroCentury on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.3 million containers, representing 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

