Comparing CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CareDx and Exagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 0 0 5 1 3.17 Exagen 0 0 2 0 3.00

CareDx presently has a consensus price target of $55.83, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Exagen has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.40%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than CareDx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareDx and Exagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $127.07 million 22.86 -$21.97 million ($0.52) -113.43 Exagen $40.39 million 4.47 -$12.04 million ($8.46) -1.69

Exagen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareDx. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx -11.79% -10.95% -7.94% Exagen -39.49% -29.10% -17.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CareDx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Exagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareDx beats Exagen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc., a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients. The company also develops, manufactures, markets, and sells products that increase the chance of successful transplants by facilitating a match between a donor and a recipient of stem cells and solid organs. In addition, it offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; Olerup SBT, a product range for sequence-based typing of HLA alleles; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing at a low to intermediate resolution for samples that uses real-time polymerase chain reaction methodology; and TruSight HLA, a solution for use in transplantation diagnostic testing. Further, the company provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Ottr, a transplant patient tracking software; and XynQAPI and Waitlist Management solutions. It offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development, commercialization, and distribution of next generation sequencing product line for use in transplantation diagnostic testing; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize KidneyCare iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease requiring aggressive therapy, such as anti-TNF biologics; and AVISE PC4d that measures platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test that measures levels of MTXPG; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test designed to help rheumatologists objectively monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

