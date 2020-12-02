Comparing Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) and Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) and Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Dunxin Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group $101.58 million 0.15 -$159.40 million N/A N/A Dunxin Financial $17.13 million 1.88 $6.78 million N/A N/A

Dunxin Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequential Brands Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sequential Brands Group and Dunxin Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sequential Brands Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunxin Financial has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Dunxin Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group -128.55% -17.59% -3.25% Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dunxin Financial beats Sequential Brands Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados. The company promotes, markets, and licenses its brands through various distribution channels, including to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

