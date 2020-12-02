Comparing HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of HFB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HFB Financial and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HFB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.89 $313.10 million $3.13 9.36

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than HFB Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HFB Financial and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HFB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 3 7 0 2.70

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential downside of 9.95%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than HFB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

HFB Financial has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HFB Financial and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HFB Financial N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59%

Dividends

HFB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BankUnited beats HFB Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HFB Financial Company Profile

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts. It also provides personal, recreational and car, mortgages, home improvement, construction, home equity, and business loans. In addition, the company offers various insurance products, such as life and long-term care insurance products, as well as fixed and variable annuities. Further, it invests in retirement planning, college funding, and estate planning; and mutual funds, stocks, bonds, real estate investment trusts, options, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers estate planning services; and debit cards and online banking services. It primarily operates in Bell County, Kentucky, as well as surrounding counties and states of Tennessee and Virginia. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

