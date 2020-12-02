Comparing InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) & Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.5% of InsPro Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InsPro Technologies and Dynatrace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InsPro Technologies $14.89 million 0.01 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Dynatrace $545.80 million 19.89 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -72.62

InsPro Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatrace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InsPro Technologies and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InsPro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatrace 0 3 15 0 2.83

Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $45.56, suggesting a potential upside of 18.36%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than InsPro Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

InsPro Technologies has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InsPro Technologies and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InsPro Technologies N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace 12.75% 10.69% 5.09%

Summary

Dynatrace beats InsPro Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InsPro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, which provides software applications for insurance administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, which is a web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators; and processes agent, direct market, worksite, and web site generated businesses. The company provides InsPro Enterprise on a licensed and an application service provider basis. In addition, it offers professional services, such as system implementation, legacy system migration, application management, web development, help desk, and hosting service support services. The company was formerly known as Health Benefits Direct Corporation and changed its name to InsPro Technologies Corporation in November 2010. InsPro Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Eddystone, Pennsylvania. InsPro Technologies Corporation is a subsidiary of Majesco.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers. The company also provides Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance; and Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

