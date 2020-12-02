Comparing Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) & International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Flavors & Fragrances and Laxai Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 3 3 8 0 2.36 Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus target price of $138.46, indicating a potential upside of 24.04%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Laxai Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 7.44% 11.00% 5.10% Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Laxai Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $5.14 billion 2.32 $455.87 million $6.17 18.09 Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Laxai Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laxai Pharma has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Laxai Pharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. This segment also creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

