Comparing Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) & First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and First Farmers and Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 7.28 $498.91 million $1.54 8.74 First Farmers and Merchants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than First Farmers and Merchants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and First Farmers and Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09% First Farmers and Merchants N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Owl Rock Capital and First Farmers and Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 First Farmers and Merchants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus target price of $13.42, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than First Farmers and Merchants.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats First Farmers and Merchants on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal mortgages; home equity lines of credit; debit and credit cards; personal loans, including auto, boat, motorcycle, RV, and camper loans, as well as other consumer loans; and business loans, such as commercial mortgages, equipment lending and leasing, construction lending, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, and other products. The company also offers trust, wealth management, and investment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as treasury management solutions, which include accounts receivable and payable, fraud prevention, and account management solutions. As of April 21, 2020, it operated 22 branch offices in 7 Middle Tennessee counties. First Farmers and Merchants Corporation was founded in 1909 and is based in Columbia, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.