Comparing Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) & Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and Ross Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90% Ross Stores 4.25% 22.08% 6.67%

Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ross Stores has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Stein Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Ross Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stein Mart and Ross Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A Ross Stores $16.04 billion 2.48 $1.66 billion $4.58 24.35

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stein Mart and Ross Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A Ross Stores 1 4 20 0 2.76

Ross Stores has a consensus target price of $113.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Ross Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ross Stores is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Stein Mart on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 21, 2020, it operated approximately 1,800 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

