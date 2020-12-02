Comparing Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Union Dental and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.36%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Union Dental.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Union Dental and The Pennant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $338.53 million 4.35 $2.55 million $0.52 100.48

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Union Dental.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00%

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Union Dental on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Dental Company Profile

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of November 5, 2020, the company operated 75 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

