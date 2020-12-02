Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.89. Compass Group has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

