Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.