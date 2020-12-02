Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 24,839 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 518.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE RHI opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.