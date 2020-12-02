Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 61,033 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 135.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,020.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of SPR opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

