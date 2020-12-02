Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 155 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,342 shares of company stock valued at $121,595,001. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

